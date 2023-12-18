Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CMC opened at $47.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.