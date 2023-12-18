Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $36,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $823.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $830.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $767.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $738.93.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

