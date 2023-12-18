Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

