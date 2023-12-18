Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
GNCA opened at $0.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5,873.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
