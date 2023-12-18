Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.33 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

