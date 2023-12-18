Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
