Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

