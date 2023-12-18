Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $370.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.