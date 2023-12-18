Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 37.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 548,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 148,891 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $81,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $108,050,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,108.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cfra upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.6 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $74.84 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

