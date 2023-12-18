Insider Selling: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Director Sells $375,850.15 in Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $233.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $157.47 and a one year high of $256.39.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Asbury Automotive Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.