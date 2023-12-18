Insider Selling: Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) VP Sells $96,060.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $63.61 on Monday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $812.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.36. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after purchasing an additional 510,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 420,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELFB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

