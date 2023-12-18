Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CEO Sells $101,589.28 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at $594,461.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
IGM Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.20. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.
View Our Latest Analysis on IGM Biosciences
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Biosciences
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.