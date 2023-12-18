Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CEO Sells $101,589.28 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at $594,461.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.20. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,653,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,615,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

