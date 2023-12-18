Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells $145,840.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE QTWO opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

