Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 532 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $370.73 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.08.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

