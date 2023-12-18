International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,910 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 128.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 468,235 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 117.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $26,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,769.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $26,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,769.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at $798,315.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,916. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

