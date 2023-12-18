International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,426 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,621,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $101,436.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,981,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,330,966.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at $24,621,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,165. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

