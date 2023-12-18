International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,240,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of WBD opened at $12.26 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

