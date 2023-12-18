International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.23 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

