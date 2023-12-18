International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $304.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.71 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.38 and its 200 day moving average is $296.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.