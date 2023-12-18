International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after buying an additional 277,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $752.96 on Monday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $651.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $297.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

