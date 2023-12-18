International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.0 %

PAYX stock opened at $126.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.