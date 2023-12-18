International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 153.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RVT opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

