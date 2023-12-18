International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $75.75 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $96.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.