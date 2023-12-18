International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $243,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,992 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NYSE:UBS opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

