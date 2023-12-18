International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 93,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 37,017 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,853,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $29.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

