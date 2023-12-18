International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $257,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diamondback Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $153.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.75.
About Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
