International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,631,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 175,114 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 325,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after buying an additional 129,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOV opened at $87.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

