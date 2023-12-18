International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

