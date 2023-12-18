International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $99,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $64.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.