International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after buying an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 324.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659,750 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.