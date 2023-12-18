International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

