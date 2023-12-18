International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOM. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $41.69.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.