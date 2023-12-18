International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196,843 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

