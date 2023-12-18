International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,894 shares of company stock worth $6,354,208 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.9 %

SMG stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

