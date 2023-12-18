International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $249,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000.

IFV opened at $19.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $196.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

