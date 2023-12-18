International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,627 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,172,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 215,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.86 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

