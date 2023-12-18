International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VKTX opened at $18.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.61. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

