International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 88,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gladstone Capital worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 49.37% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

