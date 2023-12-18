International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $37.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

