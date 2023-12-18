InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.72 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
