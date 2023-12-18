InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.72 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

