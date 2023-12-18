John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

JBSS stock opened at $101.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.82. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $127.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.64.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

