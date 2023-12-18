Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,633 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after purchasing an additional 990,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $155.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $373.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

