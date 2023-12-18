Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,230 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.3% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

