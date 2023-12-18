Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) CEO Sells $109,750.00 in Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) CEO Arty Straehla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arty Straehla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Arty Straehla sold 40,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $174,400.00.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUSK. StockNews.com began coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TUSK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,566,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,995,000 after acquiring an additional 91,324 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,700,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,681 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 390,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 77,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.