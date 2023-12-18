Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.14.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
