Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

