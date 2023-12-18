Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 66,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $197.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

