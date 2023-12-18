Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 671 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.79.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

