Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 87 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in AON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after buying an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $310.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.42.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

