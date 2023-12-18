Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $136,000 Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $110,300,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Black Hills by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Black Hills Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BKH opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $73.98.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

