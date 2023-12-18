Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $164,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.98 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.