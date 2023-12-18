Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after acquiring an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $156.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.70.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

